DOTA: Execration extends win streak, sweeps SMG

Execration extended its winning streak after executing another sweep in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Wednesday.

The all-Filipino roster faced Malaysia-based Team SMG in a back-and-forth nail-biter series, with Execration pulling off a comeback win in the hour-long Game 1.

Execration further extended its flawless record as it sealed off Game 2 after a 52-minute gameplay, denying Team SMG of a final and deciding Game 3.

The Filipino team's win is its fourth match in the bag, allowing Execration to sit atop the DPC Southeast Asia standings.

It is also the only all-Filipino team without a single lost match in the current DPC Tour.

Despite being a Malaysia-based group, Team SMG features Filipino Martin Salvador "Boomy" Rushton in its roster.

Execration is set to play against Indonesia's BOOM Esports on January 16, while Team SMG will attempt to take down Bleed Esports on January 13.

Execration roster:

Juan Carlo Manalo - BDz (Captain)

Jinn Marrey Lamatao - Palos

Mark Anthony Urbina - Bob

Justine Ryan Evangelista Grimaldo - Tino

Mark Jubert Redira - Shanks

Team SMG roster: