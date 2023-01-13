DOTA: Geek Slate triumphs, hands BOOM's 2nd BO3 loss

Geek Slate proved that it means business in the SEA Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) scene as it claimed its second best-of-3 win in the competition.

The squad stumbled at first as they yielded to BOOM Esports after a 43-minute Game 1.

In Game 2, however, Geek Slate had no plans of getting swept by BOOM and managed to turn the tide in its favor after 1 hour and 10 minutes of gameplay, forcing a final and deciding Game 3.

Geek Slate then ended the final game with a comeback win and managed to stay at the top of the SEA DPC standings together with all-Filipino team Execration.

This was Geek Slate's second DPC win after thrashing Fnatic last January 9.

BOOM Esports was looking to claim its first win in the tournament after it received a 0-2 beating from Talon Esports last January 11.

With its recent loss, BOOM is now tied with Fnatic and Team SMG at the bottom three of the SEA DPC standings.

Geek Slate, a Malaysia-based team, only has one Malaysian in its roster, one Mongolian, and three Filipinos.

Meanwhile, BOOM Esports is an Indonesia-based team with one Malaysian, two Indonesians, and two Filipino players in its ranks.

Geek Slate looks to extend its series winning streak when it faces fellow rival at the top of the SEA DPC leaderboard Execration on January 18.

BOOM Esports' next matchup is on January 16 -- also against Execration.

Geek Slate roster:

Rolen Andrei Gabriel Ong - skem 🇵🇭

Joshua Maraño - Kokz 🇵🇭

Nikko Bilocura - Force 🇵🇭

Ravdan Narmandakh - NARMAN

Roger Tan Boon Thye - Roddgeee

BOOM Esports roster: