Why Vico Sotto is ‘not interested’ in running for senator in 2025 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Why Vico Sotto is ‘not interested’ in running for senator in 2025
Why Vico Sotto is ‘not interested’ in running for senator in 2025
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 28, 2024 10:48 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Vico Sotto
|
Pasig
|
Halalan 2025
|
elections
|
Senate
|
2025 elections
|
2025 Senate elections
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.