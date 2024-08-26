Makabayan coalition names 3 more Senate candidates for 2025 slate | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Makabayan coalition names 3 more Senate candidates for 2025 slate
Makabayan coalition names 3 more Senate candidates for 2025 slate
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 26, 2024 03:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Makabayan
|
Makabayan coalition
|
Senate
|
Senate slate
|
politics
|
2025 elections
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.