Vico Sotto slams rumors linking relatives to city hall projects | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Vico Sotto slams rumors linking relatives to city hall projects

Vico Sotto slams rumors linking relatives to city hall projects

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Vico Sotto
|
Pasig
|
politics
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.