Vico foils rally vs new Pasig City Hall, discovers protesters are from QC | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Vico foils rally vs new Pasig City Hall, discovers protesters are from QC

Vico foils rally vs new Pasig City Hall, discovers protesters are from QC

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 12, 2024 02:05 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Vico Sotto
|
Pasig City
|
Pasig City Hall
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.