MANILA — Pasig City’s new and “future-proofed” city hall is expected to rise in 2026, Mayor Vico Sotto said on Monday, noting that the project has a price tag of P4 billion.

The main city hall building is the first phase of the proposed Pasig City Hall Campus, a complex which will also house a separate building for national offices in Pasig, a new Justice hall and an improved public market.



“Medyo malaki talaga yung ipapatayo. Ang estimate natin nasa 40,000 square meters of floor area… Yung sa kasalukuyan nasa 20,000 square meters na floor area, so halos dodoble yung laki ng city hall kasi gusto natin future-proof,” Sotto said in a chance interview.



“Ibig sabihin, ang tinatanaw natin ay yung kahit wala na ako dito, 20, 30, 40, hanggang 100 years from now,” he said.



Sotto first unveiled the plan in July, when Pasig City celebrated its 450th anniversary, saying that an independent consultant found the 62 columns and 451 beams within the Pasig City Hall were already “structurally inadequate.”





Over the weekend, portions of the Pasig City Hall’s flooring cracked even if there was neither an earthquake nor were there people in the affected hall, the mayor said in a social media post.



Other issues include cracks on walls, rotting ceilings, and the lack of columns supporting upper levels.



“May seismic gap so kahit visually, makikita mo na hindi na pantay yung 2 building. Mas mataas yung isang building ng 6 inches, pero pag pumunta ka sa kabilang side naman, almost 2 feet na yung difference, so ibig sabihin yung isang building naka-ganoon… pero don't panic,” Sotto said.



The city government is finalizing contracts for the temporary relocation sites of several offices, the mayor said.



“Sa darating na July, magva-vacate na sa city hall, siyempre kakailanganin ng temporary city hall. Inaayos lang yung kontrata, ia-announce natin yun in the right time,” Sotto said.



“Kahit hindi nagsiangatan yung tiles, ganoon na rin yung sitwasyon so talagang nagmamadali kami,” he said.



Several tiles were cracked due to poor construction of the flooring, said Engr. Lawrence Prudencio of Pasig City’s Planning, Programming, Construction Division.



“Nag-angatan siya dahil wala siyang gap. Nagkakaroon ng friction kapag naglalakad ang mga tao,” he told ABS-CBN News.



“Pangalawa, ang ginamit doon ay ceramic tiles… Mas mura siya pero hindi siya para gamitin sa hallway,” he said.

Cracks on the city hall’s walls usually appear after a tremor, Prudencio said.



“‘Yung 5th to 8th floor, sa sobrang haba ng biga — 40 meters — 'pag nagkaroon ng movement, talagang mararamdaman sa kanilang floor,” he explained.



The city government is having a hard time retrofitting the building as no as-built plans were turned over from the previous administration, the engineer said.



“Doon kasi naka-reflect yung mga installations sa city hall,” he said.



“Hindi natin siya ma-retrofit nang maayos kasi wala tayong data, wala tayong reference so nag-decide din kami na bagong city hall para in accordance sa mga code,” he added.



Several Pasig residents said they had no qualms if Metro Manila’s fourth largest city would spend billions in constructing a new government complex.



“Okay lang para mas ma-improve kaysa naman hahayaan lang na ganoon, maaksidente pa pag nagiba, pag nasira,” said Pasig resident Arnel Villanueva.



“Mas okay siguro kapag bago. At least pati yung mga materyales na gagamitin medyo quality na,” he added.



Tricycle driver Lito Guiñares said he was also in favor of constructing a new city hall.



“Luma na yung building, kailangan na mabago… [baka] mamaya kapag bumagsak yung building, maraming madadamay,” he said.



“Walang problema sa pasada, okay lang naman… Parehas lang yun kung kaunti [ang sasakay], basta makakapasada okay lang.”



Senior citizens Marilou Suan and Erlinda Flores were also in favor of the new complex, but urged the local government not to situate temporary offices near the outskirts of the city.



“Okay lang basta madali mapuntahan… Alam mo naman kapag senior, 'pag maglakad hindi naman ano [madali],” Flores said.



“Kapag magtu-TUPAD ako, pumupunta ako doon talaga para mag-apply sa TUPAD… Mas malapit [sana] dito kasi hirap ako sa pera,” Suan said.



Sotto said the final price tag of the proposed Pasig City Hall Campus and contracts has yet to be finalized.