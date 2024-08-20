LIST: Who are the potential Senate bets under the Marcos admin's 2025 slate? | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
LIST: Who are the potential Senate bets under the Marcos admin's 2025 slate?
LIST: Who are the potential Senate bets under the Marcos admin's 2025 slate?
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 06:03 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
House Speaker Martin Romualdez
|
administration
|
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
political alliance
|
Lakas
|
PFP
|
NPC
|
NP
|
NUP
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.