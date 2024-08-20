CA confirms Cacdac’s appointment as DMW chief | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
CA confirms Cacdac’s appointment as DMW chief
CA confirms Cacdac’s appointment as DMW chief
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 04:46 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
hans leo cacdac
|
dmw
|
commission on appointments
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.