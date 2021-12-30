MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said he simply greeted President Rodrigo Duterte and extended an invitation to attend the launching of the Manila Zoo during their conversation in Luneta.

The conversation between Duterte and Domagoso - who welcomes a possible election endorsement from the President - took place after the two politicians took part in the wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of Jose Rizal’s 125th death anniversary.

“I greeted the President a happy new year and [wished him] good health,” Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of Manila Zoo’s relaunch.

“I tried to invite him today kaso pupunta siyang Davao dahil doon siya magnu-New Year,” he said.

(I tried to invite him today but he's going to Davao because that's where he'll spend New Year.)

When prodded about the other issues Duterte told him, the Manila mayor laughed and said, “Wag na.” (Don't bother.)

“I’m very honored to be with him today… because not everyone will be given a chance to participate in such an event,” he said.

“We’re happy. We’re very cordial.”

Earlier this year, Duterte slammed an unnamed Metro Manila mayor posing in his underwear in the past, saying such a person has no capacity to lead.

While Duterte’s taunt remains a blind item, Domagoso is the lone Metro Manila local chief executive who worked as a sexy star before entering politics.

Before Duterte withdrew his certificate of candidacy for senator, Domagoso said he was willing to adopt the President in his senatorial slate for the 2022 national elections.

“I will vote for him,” the mayor said.

Domagoso has repeatedly said that he would be grateful if Duterte anoints him as his successor.

“Ang pulubi hindi nakakapamili (Beggars cannot choose)… I need all the help I can get,” he said.

The President originally pushed his longtime aide, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, to run for the Philippines’ highest elected post.

Go agreed, but later withdrew his certificate of candidacy.

Duterte has yet to pick a presidential aspirant he would back in place of Go’s absence from the race.