FILE. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagaso files his certificate of candidacy for president for the 2022 national election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 4, 2021.



MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said he would continue President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs should he win the 2022 presidential race.

The drug war under a Domagoso administration would focus on drug lords and syndicates, especially those from overseas, the presidential aspirant said.

“We’ll go after those syndicates, drug lords, lalong lalo na, mas nagpapanting ang tenga ko, nangangati ang mata ko pag banyaga ang may dala ng droga,” he told reporters.

(We'll go after those syndicates, drug lords, especially those who are bringing drug from overseas.)

“The long arm of the law and whatever existing laws, we’ll throw the books to them,” he said.

Duterte's "flagship campaign against illegal drugs" - which led to the seizure of around P43.58 billion worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 245,145 drug suspects - is the subject on an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation.

Several complainants alleged that Duterte's pursuit of drug users led to the brutal killing of innocent bystanders, including minors.

Should he win the presidency, Domagoso said ICC investigators are welcome to conduct their investigations in the country.

'LIKE DUTERTE'

On Thursday, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano likened Domagoso to Duterte, describing both leaders as brave.

“Mahal ko ang ating Pangulo. Sinuportahan ko ang ating pangulo. Ngunit nakita ko po kay Mayor Isko Moreno yung nakita ko kay Mayor Duterte, yung matapang,” Cayetano told his constituents who attended Domagoso's "listening tour" in Taguig.

(I love our president. I supported our president. What I saw in Mayor Duterte, I also saw in Mayor Isko Moreno. They are both brave.)

“Nakita ko, yung pag may problema, gusto niya may solusyon agad."

(I saw that he wants to quickly find solutions when there is a problem.)

Other people have also called Domagoso a "lite" version of Duterte, spurring the hashtags #Iskoterte and #DuterteLite, on social media, saying the Manila Mayor seems to be copying the president in terms of policies and messaging.

Domagoso earlier drew flak for using the term "yellowtards," a portmanteau of the Liberal Party's signature yellow color and retard, considered as a derogatory term to refer to members of the opposition.

The Manila Mayor denied that he is a "Duterte Lite," but said that "any help" from Duterte to boost his 2022 presidential bid is "welcome."

