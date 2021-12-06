CEBU — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Monday he was open to adopting President Rodrigo Duterte in the senatorial slate of Aksyon Demokratiko, saying the chief executive is a "qualified candidate" for the Senate.

"I’m going to vote for him personally. I’m going to endorse him, hopefully—kung papayag siya (if he'll accept), I’ll be honored. I’ll be humbled and honored na umoo si Pangulong (that President) Duterte (will say yes)," he told reporters during his visit in Lapu-Lapu City.

"Nakuha ko na nga siyang iboto, hindi ko pa ba siya makuhang i-adopt (If I can vote for him, why couldn't I adopt him?)," he said, adding his supporters will only have to choose 8 more candidates to be elected in the upper chamber.

Domagoso’s senatorial ticket only has 3 candidates so far: Moro civic leader Samira Gutoc, former Quezon City Councilor Jopet Sison, and registered nurse and licensed midwife Carl Balita.

In November, Duterte's allies said the President would be running for senator despite earlier pronouncements he was retiring from politics.

Asked why he was throwing his support for Duterte, the presidential aspirant said Duterte had many accomplishments, which include the latter's “Build, Build, Build” program.

“Bakit hindi? Hindi natin puwedeng tawaran ang kaniyang kakayanan. (Why not? We can't discount his capacity) He is a qualified candidate for the Senate," he said.

Domagoso cited the current administration's projects such as the Tutuban-Malolos-Clark railway and skyway.

For him, Duterte was considered an “orphan” after the chief executive's bet, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, withdrew from the presidential race.

“In this case kasi, bukod sa iboboto ko si President Duterte, I would love him to be part of the slate as a guest candidate simply because wala na siyang opisyal na kandidatong presidente. Nag-withdraw na si Senator Bong Go eh, kaya in line with our belief pa rin,” he explained.

Go, however, has yet to formally withdraw as presidential candidate before the Commission on Elections.

Domagoso returned to vote-rich Cebu on Sunday for another listening tour. In November, he visited Moalboal, Barili, Dumanjug, Carcar City, and Talisay City.

On Monday, he attended the flag raising ceremony at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall. He also met with his volunteers and supporters.

The presidential aspirant has been dubbed by several camps as "DuterteLite" or "IskoTerte" due to alleged similarities between the President and the Manila mayor.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said he would continue Duterte's controversial war on drugs, focusing on foreign drug lords and couriers.

Domagoso, however, had repeatedly denied that he was a secret candidate of the administration.

