Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse at Malacañang Park, Manila on August 9, 2021. Robinson Niñal

Broadsides appeared directed at Mayor Isko

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday went off on a Metro Manila mayor whom he did not name, saying the mayor was blaming everyone but himself for a disorderly vaccination system.

Duterte made the comment after Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos presented the vaccination status in the National Capital Region, showing photos of systematic immunization in some cities.

"Pinakita ninyo it's well organized. May isang siyudad lang dito na ang tao naghintay lang ng direction kung paano, but I think it's the mayor who has a disorganized mind kaya ganoon," Duterte said reacting to Abalos' presentation.

(You showed that it's well organized. There is one city here where people are just waiting for instructions, but I think it's the mayor who has a disorganized mind, that's why.)

Duterte also said he will not grant that certain city's local government the right to distribute the "ayuda" because of its lack of an orderly distribution system.

"May isa akong siyudad diyan na hindi ko bibigyan ng power to distribute ayuda. Simply because in so many instances, they cannot organize," he said.

(There is one city there, I will not grant it the power to distribute aid. Simply because in so many instances, they cannot organize.)

"It has happened several times, and several times he has blamed other people other than himself."

Earlier in his speech, Duterte said he is putting the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in charge of the distribution of aid in some local governments in Metro Manila.

"Alam mo may isang siyudad ako dito na, I order your department (DILG) and DSWD na kayo na ang magbigay ng ayuda pati 'yung mga anong maitulong sa national government sa local government units na walang alam, na hindi marunong mag-organize ng mga distribution and it only results in disorder. So tinanggal ko muna 'yan sa kanila at ibinigay ko doon sa Department of Interior and Local Government pati ang DSWD. Kayo na muna hanggang matuto sila. Nakita naman ninyo, it's on TV and all, na wala talagang kaalam alam itong mga mayor na ito so tanggalan muna natin ng itong pamimigay, pag-distribute ng pera pati tulong ng gobyerno," he said after listening to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año's report.

(There is one city here, I order your department and DSWD to take charge of the distribution of aid, as well as whatever the national government can do to help the local governments that do not know anything, they do not know how to organize the distribution and it only results in disorder. So I will take away the task from them and give it to the Department of Interior and Local Government and the DSWD. You do it until they learn. You saw it too, it's on TV and all, these mayors really do not know anything so I will prohibit them from distributing aid from the government.)

Without naming him, Duterte said one mayor whose lewd photos are circulating online does not deserve to aspire for the presidency..

"Kayong mga Pilipino 'wag kayong magpadala diyan sa mga pa-drama magsalita, pati kung . . . Nakita ko nga sa Facebook kanina, naka-bikini ang gago, tapos may isa pang picture na sinisilip niya 'yung ari niya. 'Yan ang gusto ninyo? Ang training, parang, para lang, parang callboy. Naghuhubad, nagpi-picture, naka-bikini, 'yung garter tinatanggal niya," he said.

(You Filipinos, don't be fooled by those who speak dramatically...I saw on Facebook earlier, this fool is wearing a bikini, he even has a photo looking at his penis. You want that? His training is like that of a callboy. He takes off his clothes, takes pictures wearing a bikini, even removing his underwear.)

"'Yan ang training ng presidente, maghubad at magpa-picture, at magsilip, magyabang sa kanilang ari?" Duterte added.

(Is that how a president should be, getting naked and taking pictures, and boasting about his penis?)

Prior to entering politics, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was an actor who has appeared in several movies.

Just last week, the local government of Manila said it will not be accepting anymore walk-in individuals in three of its mall-designated vaccination sites on Thursday after reaching the limit for the available slots.

"Ito ay matapos umabot na sa 2,500 ang dumating sa naturang lokasyon para mabakunahan ng first dose," said the Manila City Public Information Office on its Facebook page.

The LGU also cancelled Thursday's vaccination at the SM San Lazaro for the public's safety and security after thousands turned up hoping to get inoculated, a day before the capital region is placed under the toughest lockdown level.

Prior to the chaos in the vaccination sites in Manila, Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso was supposed to will take his oath as Aksyon Demokratiko member on August 5 at 5 p.m.

The event fueled speculation that the Manila Mayor is poised to launch his presidential bid.

Moreno had to postpone his oath-taking to address the issue.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier defended Duterte from those saying it was his remarks that caused people to flock to vaccination sites even without a schedule.

