Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso delivers a speech during a flag raising event at the Manila City Hall on July 8, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's plans in the run-up to the 2022 national elections were foiled on Thursday after a series of mishaps plagued the capital on the same day he was supposed to transfer to another political party.

The Manila mayor was supposed to take his oath as an Aksyon Demokratiko member on August 5, the 16th death anniversary of the party's founder Sen. Raul Roco, fueling speculation that he was preparing to run for president in next year's polls.

Hours before the event, Domagoso called off the event after thousands trooped to vaccination sites in Manila a day before the capital region was placed under the strictest lockdown classification.

Here is a timeline of how events unfolded in Domagoso's bailiwick:

JULY 9, 2021

DILG Undersecretary Ricojudge Echiverri issued a show-cause order directing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso to explain why he "should not be held administratively liable" for failing to address the illegal drug problem in the capital city in 2018.

Domagoso was elected as Manila Mayor in 2019.

JULY 19, 2021

Echiverri's memo was received by the office of Maria Lourdes Agustin, the DILG's director for the National Capital Region.

JULY 23, 2021

Agustin forwarded the memo to the director of DILG's field office in Manila.

A copy of the document showed that it was released from the DILG-NCR's record section on July 27, 2021.

AUGUST 4, 2021

AROUND 5 p.m.

Several members of the press were informed that Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso will take his oath as Aksyon Demokratiko member on August 5 at 5 p.m.

The event fueled speculation that the Manila Mayor is poised to launch his presidential bid.

Between 8 and 10 p.m.

Manila City's online vaccination registration platform recorded "1.02 million requests" or 133 to 200 requests per minute.

The requests were traced to 5 IP addresses.

The capital city's tech team found that the "very unusual" activity was meant "to have the website reach its threshold in order to create downtime error 502."

"It's clearly BOT-triggered," the team's report read.

"Based on our experience, we highly suspect that whoever is doing this has a troll farm generating machinery," it said.

AUGUST 5, 2021

AROUND 1 a.m.

The Manila Mayor said that CCTV footage showed that several vans and busses dropped off people near SM San Lazaro.

2 a.m.

Thousands of people were seen in a video trooping towards SM San Lazaro.

10 a.m.

The Manila LGU called off vaccinations at the SM San Lazaro for the public's safety and security.

11 a.m.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Aksyon Demokratiko called off the oath taking ceremony, citing the mayor's need to address the "chaos" in vaccination sites.

8 p.m.

Copies of the DILG's July show cause order began circulating online.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno scoffed at the document on social media.

AUGUST 6, 2021



5 a.m.

The DILG issued a new memo withdrawing its show cause order against the Manila Mayor. The agency called it an "inadvertent re-issuance."

6 a.m.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno grants several media interviews, saying this was the second time the DILG issued a faulty memorandum against him.

He said he received the first show cause order for his predecessor's failure to address illegal drugs in the capital city in 2019, shortly after he won the mayoralty race in Manila.

The Manila mayor told the DILG to "file cases if you want."

3 p.m.

DILG apologizes to the Manila mayor for the erroneous show cause order.

6 p.m.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno went live on Facebook, saying Manila local government has identified persons of interest behind the chaos in vaccination sites, and is in the process of tracking those who tried to take down the capital city's vaccination registration website.

The Manila mayor said he has an idea who is behind the recent series of unfortunate events in the capital city, but declined to name drop individuals as investigations are still ongoing.