MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said the local government has identified persons of interest who may have pushed people to troop to the capital city to sow "chaos" in vaccination sites earlier this week.

The local government monitored several vans and buses dropping off people near SM San Lazaro on August 5, around 1 or 2 in the morning, Domagoso said in a Facebook live video.

"Nakita na namin yung mga CCTV. Iniimbestigahan na namin 'yung mga nag-agitate. Nakita na namin 'yung mga mukha ng mga tao," he said.

(We have already reviewed the CCTV footage. We are investigating those who agitated the crowd. We saw their faces.)

"Alam mo naman sa Maynila, maraming CCTV so may nakita kaming mga suspected individual," he said.

(There are a lot of CCTVs in Manila so we saw suspected individuals.)

The persons being investigated were found to have no QR codes, a requirement in the capital city's vaccination program, the mayor said.

"Paano sila nakapunta dito? Kung taga-Maynila sila, alam nila kailangan dito may sistema," he said.

(How did they get here? If they are Manila residents, they know tat we have a vaccination system in the city.)

Thousands people stormed a Manila vaccination site after rumors circulated that unvaccinated people might be arrested while the National Capital Region is under a 2-week lockdown.



Domagoso earlier said that the chaos in vaccination hubs might be connected to an attack against the capital city's vaccination registration website.

Both incidents happened days before Domagoso was scheduled to transfer to Aksyon Demokratiko, a move that fueled speculation that the Manila Mayor was gearing for the presidential race in next year's elections.

Domagoso declined to name suspects, saying he needs to be sure before accusing anyone.

