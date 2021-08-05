Manila Mayor Isko Moreno conducts an ocular inspection at the Plaza Miranda on January 8, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED)- The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday issued a show-cause order against the city government of Manila for its alleged lack of performance in the campaign against illegal drugs in 2018 during the term of then-mayor Josep "Erap" Estrada.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who only became mayor of the capital in 2019, was ordered to explain why he and other local officials should not be held administratively liable for the alleged failure of the Estrada administration.

In the order addressed to the city government, DILG Undersecretary for External and Legislative Affairs Ricojudge Echiverri said the city government, which was under the Estrada administration, failed to comply with measures provided by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DILG-DDB) Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2018-01, which include guidelines for local anti-drug abuse councils.

Echiverri alleged that the city government failed to comply with the circular based on the 2018 Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Performance Audit.

ABS-CBN News obtained a copy of the DILG show-cause order.

"Wow Galing ha! Sunod sunod na!" Moreno, who has 10 days to respond to the order, said in reaction to the DILG's order.

In 2019, Moreno ousted the 82-year-old Estrada, who was seeking a third and final term.

His victory nipped Estrada’s emerging dynasty in Manila, which began with the former president’s first mayoral win in the city in 2013.

Moreno, who transferred to political alliance Aksyon Demokratiko on Thursday, is rumored that he will soon declare his intention to run for president in the 2022 national elections, but the party has yet to make a formal announcement.



