President Rodrigo Duterte and daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio wave to the reception party upon their arrival at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel on September 2, 2018. Arcel Valderrama, Malacañang Photo/File

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — President Rodrigo Duterte might run for vice president next year as he is not okay with the decision of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, to run for the same post amid her good standing in surveys for 2022 presidential preference, he said in an interview that was made public Sunday on YouTube.

"Baka... para malaman ng tao na hindi ko nagustuhan yung nangyari. Hindi ko naman siya sinisisi kasi hindi naman kami nag-uusap. Yung desisyon nila ang ayaw ko, na tatakbo siya," Duterte said when asked by vlogger Banat By about his reported plan to seek the country's second highest post next year.

(I might... so the people will know that I'm not okay with the developments. Although, I'm not blaming her because we are not talking. Their decision for her to run is what I'm against.)

"I'm sure yung pagtakbo ni Sara ay desisyon nila Bongbong yun. Nagtataka ako, sabi ko, siya ang number one sa survey, kung bakit siya pumayag na tatakbo lang bise. Siya yung mataas ang rating eh," he added.

(I'm sure Sara's candidacy is a decision of Bongbong's group. I'm wondering why she would only run for vice president when she's number one in the surveys.)

After Duterte-Carpio, 43, filed her candidacy for vice president under Lakas-CMD via substitution on Saturday, the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. promptly said they are adopting her as their bet for the country's No. 2 position.

The presidential daughter has yet to issue a comment on the move by the Marcos camp.

Her vice presidential bid was also followed by the withdrawal of the presidential and vice presidential candidacies of Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, respectively, who were supposed to run under the ruling PDP-Laban, of which Duterte is a part.

Go, Duterte's longtime aide who has until 2025 to complete his first term as senator, subsequently filed his candidacy for president under the party Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) via substitution.

Duterte told Banat By he only learned about his daughter's vice presidential bid when it was already formalized.

"Nalaman ko noong nag-file siya. Noong nag-file siya, alam ko na. Kasi noong panahon na naghingi siya sa COC, sa dalawa, for president, vice president, hindi ko malaman kung ano nasa utak. Hindi nga kami nag-uusap," the 76-year-old chief executive said.

(I only found out when she filed. When she filed, I knew what she was runing for. Because at the time that she asked for two COCs, one for president and vice president, I didn't know what was going through her head. We don't talk.)

Asked whether he would run against his daughter for the vice presidency, Duterte said, "In a matter of hours, you would know, I will make the announcement."

His supposed plan to run for vice president next year was disclosed Saturday by Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Substitution of candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections is allowed until Monday, Nov. 15.

Duterte said he is not supporting the presidential bid of Marcos, or of Sen. Manny Pacquiao and the rest, as he commits to back only Go, citing the latter's "honesty".

'Ni minsan, wala kayong narinig na mag-Marcos ako," Duterte said.

(Not once did you hear me say I will support Marcos.)

"Yang pagtakbo ni Marcos, sasabihin ko ang rason kung bakit hindi ako makasuporta sa kaniya," he added.

(I will disclose in the future the reason why I cannot support the candidacy of Marcos).

Duterte admitted he gave "guidance" to Go to run for the country's top post after the latter wanted to withdraw from the vice presidential race to give way to Duterte-Carpio.

"Sabi niya, 'Tatakbo si Inday,' magwi-withdraw na lang siya, ayaw na niya. Eh sabi ko, bakit ganun? Nakaumpisa ka na. Eh di tumakbo ka na lang na presidente. Eh ganun lang pala ang gagawin sa'yo eh. Eh di, kasahan niya," Duterte said.

(Go said Duterte-Carpio is running, so he said he will just withdraw from the vice presidential race. But I said, 'Why would you do it when you already started the race?' So, I encouraged him to run for president. Since they did that to him, might as well face the battle.)

"Umiiyak si Bong. Sabi ko, 'wag kang umiyak. Sabi ko, bakit ka iiyak? Ayan, bukas ang presidente, tumakbo ka. Bakit ka iiyak dahil lang ang anak ko sumingit bigla?" he added.

(Go was crying. I told him not to cry. I said, why cry when the position for president is open for you to run? Why would you cry only because my daughter suddenly joined the vice presidential race?)

Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator, has said he would not back out of the 2022 presidential race despite earlier calls for Duterte-Carpio to seek the top post.

On Sunday, Duterte-Carpio, through a video posted on her Facebook page, explained that running for the vice presidency was opportunity to meet halfway her supporters who had been asking her to seek the presidency.

She also said the "problems" of her father's party PDP-Laban, which currently has two rival factions, "are their own."

