Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said he will not refuse President Duterte's endorsement if the latter chooses to back his presidential bid.

This, after Duterte's chosen successor, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go announced he is withdrawing his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections.

"Life must go on, tuloy ang buhay," Domagoso said about Go's withdrawal.

Asked about the possibility that he would be endorsed by Duterte, he said: "Di ako tatanggi. Ang pulubi di makakapamili. Kailangan ko lahat ng klaseng tulong, ordinaryong tao, kahit sinong tao, kasi mabigat na laban ito. Malaki ang Pilipinas."

Go on Tuesday said he would no longer run for president in the 2022 elections, saying he did not want to burden the President.

"Matanda na po siya at marami na rin siyang naibigay para sa bayan kaya ayaw ko na pong dagdagan pa ang kaniyang problema," he said.

Go did not elaborate. But the President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president in tandem with a different contender, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko’s standard bearer, has denied that he is Duterte's secret candidate after he was described by some quarters as "Duterte Lite." However, he has welcomed any endorsement from Duterte if the latter chooses to do so.

Last week he said he would continue President Duterte’s war on drugs should he win the 2022 presidential race.

Domagoso placed third in a survey ranking presidential aspirants with 13 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him if the elections were held in October 2021.

He trailed behind former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who led the pack with 47 percent, and Vice President Leni Robredo who garnered 18 percent.