MANILA— Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday denied reports that he is the Duterte administration’s secret candidate.

“That’s fake news,” Domagoso told reporters when asked for his reaction about a report saying that Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go had sent his chief of staff Gelo Villar to help the Manila Mayor’s presidential bid.

“Kala ko ba bawal ang drugs? Ano kaya tinira ‘non?” he said, referring to those behind the report.

(I thought drugs are banned? What were they smoking?)

Go - President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time aide - also denied the said report.

“Obviously fake news. Sayang oras kung patulan pa lahat ng fake news (It’s a waste of time if we would mind all fake news),” he told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

“Bakit namin sasayangin ang oras namin sa pulitika ng ibang kampo?” he said.

(Why would we waste time dealing with the politics of another camp?)

Go, for long Duterte's close aid, reiterated that he is loyal to president, underscoring that he would not abandon the him even when the chief executive's term ends.

“Tulad naman ng sabi ko noon, hindi ko iiwan si Pangulong Duterte hanggang sa aking huling hininga. Kung saan siya, doon ako,” he said.

(Like what I’ve said before, I will not abandon President Duterte until my last breath. Wherever he is, I will be there.)

Villar, Go’s chief of staff mentioned in the report, also categorically denied that he has transferred to the Manila Mayor’s camp.

“Not true,” he said.

Domagoso emphasized he is running under Aksyon Demokratiko, and also shot down reports that Dr. Willie Ong - his party’s vice presidential bet - is a decoy candidate.

Domagoso and Ong are expected to file their certificates of candidacy on October 4.

Go has been nominated as the standard bearer of one faction of PDP-Laban, with Duterte as his vice president. He has said he had no interest in seeking the presidency.

WATCH