Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and physician Willie Ong declare their candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections at the Baseco Community playground in Tondo, Manila on September 22, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and social media personality Dr. Willie Ong will file their respective certificates of candidacy on Oct. 4, the doctor bared Thursday.

"Sabay kami magfi-file. May date na kami, may oras na... Oct. 4," Ong told Teleradyo.

(We will file [our COCs] together. We already have a date and time... [It's on] Oct. 4.]

The vice presidential aspirant, however, couldn't disclose if other members of their slate would also file their COCs.

"Ang alam ko lang is si Yorme at ako pero hindi ko alam kung sino pa 'yung ibang kasama," he said.

(All I know is it's only Yorme and I but I don't know about the others.)

On Sept. 22, Domagoso formally announced his bid for the presidency and introduced Ong as his running-mate for the 2022 national elections.

Ong is expected to go against President Rodrigo Duterte, who earlier accepted the nomination from his party, the PDP-Laban Cusi-led wing.

Ong, also a vlogger, is expected to run a campaign focused on health services and platforms designed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.