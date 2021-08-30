MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte had more time to look at sexy photos of a Metro Manila mayor instead of addressing the country's COVID-19 situation.

Duterte earlier mentioned a certain Metro Manila mayor who had posed for pictures while clad only in undergarments, and while the President did not mention names, many noted that Domagoso - who is rumored to be gunning for the presidency in 2022 - was an incumbent local chief executive who worked as an actor.

''Yung mga bagay na nagawa ko sa showbiz ay mga bagay na parte ng buhay ko at hindi kinubli," the Manila mayor told reporters on the sidelines of a groundbreaking event in the capital.

(The things I did while I was in showbiz was part of my life and I never hid those from the public.)

"Imbis na busy sila sa COVID-19, natingnan nila 'yung picture ko... kaysa 'yung picture ng mga namamatay, picture ng nagkakasakit," he said.

(Instead of being preoccupied with COVID-19, they were busy looking at my picture... They were looking at that instead of looking at the pictures of those who died from COVID-19, and those who are still sick because of the virus.)

"I'm honored but I'm not happy," he said.

Domagoso, who grew up in the slums of Tondo before entering show business, said he is grateful that his different roles in the entertainment industry gave him a pathway out of poverty.

"Ang buhay ko is an open book. Maraming salamat kay Kuya Germs... binigyan niya ako ng chance na iahon ko ang aking sarili," he said, referring to late television host German Moreno, who helped catapult him to stardom.

(My life is an open book. I am very grateful to Kuya Germs... he really gave me a chance to help myself.)

"Ito ang naging hagdanan ko upang maitaguyod ko ang pamilya ko

at bilang artista, marami akong dapat gampanan na karakter o dapat tupdin na responsibilidad," he said.

(That was my stepladder to support my family and as an actor, I had a lot of characters to play or a lot of responsibilities to fulfill.)

"Masaya ako at nakaahon ako sa kinalalagyan ko," he said.

(I am happy that I was able to rise from the situation I was in.)

He quit showbiz in 1998 when he decided to run for councilor. He eventually became vice mayor before ascending to the helm of the capital city's local government.

When asked if he would run for president in the 2022 national elections, the Manila mayor said he does not want to take part in the political intramurals in the run-up to the polls.

"Hindi ko gagawin yung ginagawa ng iba," he said.

(I will not do what others are doing.)

Domagoso downplayed further prodding if the shirt he was wearing - a white polo short emblazoned with an index finger pointing up - was a sign he would run for higher office.

"Bigay lang ito... Kapag binibigyan ako ng t-shirt sinusuot ko," he said.

(Some one just gave this to me. When someone gives me a shirt, I wear it.)

