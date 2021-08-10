MANILA—Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday defended Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso against critics shaming the actor-turned-politician for sexy pictures of him taken in the 1990s.

Domagoso "did not break any laws by joining showbiz in his youth nor by posing sexy in photos," said Remulla, who once blasted the Manila Mayor over the alleged lack of aid for Manila residents who transferred to Cavite.

"Yorme did not do those provocative poses while in office as a respected councilor, vice mayor or as the current Manila Mayor," Remulla said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

"Hindi ito isyu (This is not an issue). What’s important is that Yorme NEVER LIED, DID NOT STEAL, KILL nor did he ever brought shame to the great people of Manila as a public servant."

Remulla did not mention names of Domagoso's critics, but President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this week slammed a Metro Manila mayor for "being like a call boy" because of his half-naked photos circulating online.

Duterte did not name any politician, but Domagoso is the lone Metro Manila mayor who is known to have provocative photos on the internet, taken when he was still a young actor.

The Cavite governor underscored that Domagoso never hid the fact that he grew up in the slums of Tondo, and had to earn for his family at a young age.

"Sa palagay ko, ang nais lamang ni Yorme noong mga panahon na iyon ay ang maiahon ang kanyang pamilya sa kahirapan," Remulla said.

(I think the only thing Yorme wanted at that time was to help his family to recover from poverty.)

"He was very young then. I am sure the limelight was quite tempting for a young lad from a very poor background. And why not? The opportunity for him to earn a living was readily available," he said.

"Ang paghatol sa kalaban sa pulitika ay dapat tungkol sa kaniyang kakayanan bilang Serbisyo Publiko at hindi paninira lamang base sa kaniyang nakaraan o noong siya ay bata pa."

(Judging a political opponent should only be based on his ability in public service and not assassinate his character based on his capabilities when he was still young.)

Remulla noted that while he and the Manila Mayor traded barbs earlier this year, the Cavite governor noted that neither of them resorted to ad hominem attacks.

In April, Remulla called out the Manila Mayor for saying that the provincial government of Cavite did not help Manileños who relocated in the town of Naic.

"Yorme, alam ng lahat ang ambisyon mong maging Pangulo. Wala namang isyu don. Libre mangarap ang kahit sino. Pero sana ay huwag mong tapakan ang iba para lamang umangat ka. Hindi ka pa nga Pangulo ay ang yabang mo na," Remulla said in a social media post.

(Yorme, everyone knows your ambition of becoming President. There is nothing wrong with that. Everyone is free to dream. But you should not step on other people while climbing the political ladder. You're not yet even president but you're already so arrogant.)

The Cavite governor noted that Domagoso apologized to him and they mended their ties on the same day he lashed out against the Manila Mayor on social media.

"Walang personalan. Trabaho lang... Ang paghuhusga ay ilaan na lamang po natin sa mga taong lumabag sa batas," Remulla said.

(No personal attacks. We were just doing our jobs... We should leave judgment for those who violate the law.)

"Yorme should not be judged on such juvenile merits. Let his record of governance speak for itself."

