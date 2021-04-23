'Hindi ka pa pangulo:' Cavite gov blasts Isko over comment on residents seeking aid in Naic

MANILA - Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla on Friday scorned Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso for saying that the provincial government has not helped Manileños who relocated in the town of Naic.

Domagoso earlier lamented that some 1,000 families from Manila did not receive cash aid for the pandemic after relocating to the government's housing program in Cavite.

"Yorme, alam ng lahat ang ambisyon mong maging Pangulo. Wala namang isyu don. Libre mangarap ang kahit sino. Pero sana ay huwag mong tapakan ang iba para lamang umangat ka. Hindi ka pa nga Pangulo ay ang yabang mo na," Remulla said in a social media post.

"Sana, pag-aralan mo muna ang suliranin bago ka magpuputak ng walang kwenta. Kung pagpapasikat lang ang gusto mo? Hindi mo kailangan mang-apak ng Caviteño," he said.

Remulla said he was only defending Naic Mayor Jun Dualan, who the Manila Mayor allegedly "castigated" in a media interview for the lack of aid for former Manileños.

Manila has an annual budget of P20 billion, while Naic only receives P380 million from the government every year, the Cavite governor said.

"Yorme, huwag mo namang sabihin na hindi namin iniintindi ang mga galing Maynila. Sila ay nag-aaral sa aming mga paaralan at humingi ng tulong sa aming Mayor," he said.

"Lahat ng basic services ay binibigay namin. Kahit galing Maynila, basta lumipat sa Cavite ay Caviteño na rin ang turing namin," he said.

Remulla's post lambasting the Manila Mayor was entitled "Persona non Grata." The Cavite governor has yet to respond to queries if the province was actually declaring Domagoso as persona non grata.

"Hirap na hirap na nga kami dito, kami pa ang ginawa mong rason dahil sa pagka-atat mong sumikat," Remulla said.

"Wag kaming mga Caviteño ang pag-initan mo. Hindi ka namin uurungan," he said.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Domagoso's office for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

