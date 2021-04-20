Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Mga na-relocate sa Naic, Cavite umaapela ng ayuda

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2021 08:06 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Umaapela ang mga pamilyang na-relocate sa Naic, Cavite na mabigyan din sila ng ayuda ng mga lokal na pamahalaan ng Maynila at Parañaque. Doon umano sila nagmula at doon pa rin nakarehistro. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Abril 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Naic   Cavite   rehiyon   regions   regional news   relocation   ayuda   ECQ ayuda   TV Patrol   Dennis Datu   Maynila   Parañaque  