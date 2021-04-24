Cavite gov, Mayor Isko mend ties over issue on aid for relocated Manila residents in Naic

MANILA - Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla on Saturday said he and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso have patched things up hours

after he criticized the latter over his comments on the alleged lack of aid for Manileños who have been relocated to Naic town.

"Guys tigil na. Wala kaming away ni Yorme. Peace na kami so let’s move on," Remulla said in a tweet.

(Guys stop. We are not quarreling anymore. We've fixed things so let's move on.)

The Manila Mayor called on Friday to explain his side, Remulla told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"We had an understanding that in these stressful times we often say things we shouldn't have," he said.

Guys tigil na. Wala kaming away ni Yorme. Peace na kami so let’s move on. Have a good weekend and SHOUTOUT sa lahat ng ARMY ... I Purple You 💜 — Jonvic Remulla (@jonvicremulla) April 23, 2021

Remulla earlier released a statement on Facebook, calling Domagoso ambitious and a brag after the Manila Mayor said in an interview that Manila residents who were relocated to Naic, a town in the governor's turf, have not been given pandemic aid since they were not yet registered voters of Cavite.

The Manila Mayor has "promised" to call Naic town Mayor Jun Dualan "to explain," the Cavite governor said.

Domagoso's office has yet to respond to queries about the issue.

RELATED VIDEO