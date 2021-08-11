Home  >  News

Duterte draws flak over personal attacks against unnamed official

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2021 10:17 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte drew flak over his tirades against an unnamed local official.

Meanwhile, several politicians expressed support for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who they believe is the target of Duterte's verbal attacks. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2021
