DOH says to recommend travel restrictions from countries with new COVID-19 variant

Police officers flash signages with safety reminders along a crowded Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on December 3, 2020. Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Mayor Isko Moreno visited the area to remind shoppers about the importance of abiding to the minimum public health standards as the Christmas season approaches. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health will recommend extending travel restrictions to all countries which report a case of the new COVID-19 variant, Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said Monday.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 will be meeting on Monday morning to discuss measures the country will take against the new variant, which is supposedly more contagious.

"This is urgent. We all know that the decisions will be critical and should be immediate," she told ANC's Headstart when asked about the travel ban.

"We are going to recommend that we expand the restrictions in our borders to include the other countries which also have this variant identified already," she said.

Scientists from the United Kingdom identified the new variant of COVID-19, which appears to be more contagious and genetically distinct.

The Philippines has so far suspended flights from the UK starting December 24 until December 31. All passengers who have been in transit to or from the said country within 14 days are also barred from the country, according to Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Travelers from UK who arrived before Christmas Eve were also required to observe quarantine.

