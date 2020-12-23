Quarantine required for UK travelers arriving before PH ban- Duque

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday said that travelers from the United Kingdom arriving before the travel ban takes effect in the country on Christmas eve would have to undergo quarantine in New Clark City in Tarlac even if they get a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival.

This, after government said Wednesday morning that it would be banning flights from the UK from Dec. 24 to 31 over fears of a new, potentially more potent coronavirus strain— an announcement made less than 24 hours before it was to be effective.

“We will only allow the entry of passengers who are already in transit to the country, provided that they arrive before 12:01 AM of 24 December 2020, and that they shall be required to undergo mandatory completion of the 14-day quarantine at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City regardless of RT-PCR test results,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual forum.

Duque said initial analysis from the Philippine Genome Center at the University of the Philippines showed that the UK variant is not yet detected in the Philippines.

However, “given the anticipated surge this holiday season, we cannot afford another factor that may affect the transmission rate of SARS-CoV-2,” he said.

“We have witnessed what a spike in cases mean to us—the extensive lockdowns and how it has affected our families, our health care workers, the small businesses and large enterprises alike. We do not want that to happen again,” he added.

The quarantine site in Tarlac was previously used to house athletes who participated in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. It was converted to a quarantine facility at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for returning Filipinos coming from high-risk areas.

The DOH had previously explained that the COVID-19 virus has an incubation period of 2 to 14 days.

