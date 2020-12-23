Philippines suspends flights from UK Dec 24-31 over new COVID-19 strain

An arrivals board shows a cancelled flight from London at Fiumicino airport after the Italian government announced all flights to and from the UK would be suspended over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, Dec. 20, 2020. Remo Casilli, Reuters

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended flights from the United Kingdom to Philippines starting Dec. 24, Malacañang said on Wednesday, over fears of a new strain of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Duterte approved on Tuesday the flight suspension from Dec. 24, 12:01 a.m. until Dec. 31, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"All passengers who have been in the UK within fourteen (14) days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, including those merely in transit, are also temporarily restricted from entering the country for the same period," he said in a statement.

"On the other hand, passengers already in transit from the UK and all those who have been to the UK within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, who arrive before 12:01AM of December 24, 2020, shall not be subject to entry restriction but they would be required to undergo stricter quarantine and testing protocols," he added.

These protocols include a 14-day quarantine at the Athlete’s Village in the New Clark City in Tarlac and a negative RT-PCT test result, Roque said.

"Outbound travel to the UK shall likewise be subject to the existing exit protocols of the Philippines and the UK," he added.

UK scientists have identified a new variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious than, and genetically distinct from, more established variants.

Initial studies of the new variant prompted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tighten restrictions over Christmas, and spurred officials in the Netherlands, Germany and other European countries to ban travel from the UK.



Roque urged the public to heed the advice of the World Health Organization cautioning against major alarm over the coronavirus variant.

The Philippines recently allowed the entry of foreign investors, and partners and children of Filipinos.

The task force leading the country's COVID-19 response also allowed foreign nationals with visas who will leave the Philippines starting Dec. 17 to reenter the country as long as their visas remain valid on the day of their arrival.

They should also have a pre-booked quarantine facility, and a pre-booked COVID-19 testing at an airport laboratory.



- With a report from The New York Times

