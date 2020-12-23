Philippines logs 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in a week; total tops 464,000

Compared to previous years, few people pass through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on December 22, 2020, 3 days before Christmas. The volume of passengers traveling for the holidays drastically dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines announced on Wednesday 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally in a week, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, bringing the country's total to 464,004.

Eight laboratories failed to submit results on time, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The DOH recorded 27 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 9,048 fatalities.

There were also 564 additional recovered patients, or a total of 429,972 recoveries.

Areas with the most number of new cases are Quezon City with 123, Rizal with 84, Manila City with 74, Davao City with 54, and Batangas with 49.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team said it is the 2nd straight day that Quezon City and Rizal topped the list.

Of the 24,984 active cases, 81.8% have mild symptoms, 9.5% are asymptomatic, 5.5% are in critical condition, 2.9% have severe symptoms, and 0.32% have moderate symptoms.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a virtual forum on Wednesday morning that the new COVID-19 cases graph has “plateaued” while health facilities are no longer overwhelmed with patients.

He said the country was seeing a downward trend, although there was a slight increase recently as several cities recorded a high rate of cases.

Duque said the daily number of more than a thousand is still considered high, and a more stable level would be double-digit cases.

The OCTA Research Group previously estimated that the total number of cases in the country may reach 480,000 by the end of the year.