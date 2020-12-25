Ireland confirms UK coronavirus variant present

Police stand by a closed port at Dover, England, Dec. 21, 2020. It isn’t clear how widely new coronavirus variants are already circulating, so the latest moves by countries to bar international travelers may again be too little, too late. Andrew Testa, The New York Times

DUBLIN - Ireland confirmed on Friday the presence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant whose presence in the United Kingdom has brought travel bans from a number of countries.

"I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory" in University College Dublin, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement.

"Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here," he added.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

