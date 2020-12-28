Sulu wants to suspend return of Filipinos from Sabah due to new virus variant

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Photo courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

MANILA - Sulu province wants to suspend the return of Filipinos from Sabah after detection of the new COVID-19 variant, its governor said Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte over the weekend said the local government has asked for assistance after the COVID variant was reported in Sabah. Malaysia and the Philippines both have claims over the territory.

Some 300,000 to 500,000 undocumented Filipinos reside in Sabah, said governor Abdusukur Tan.

"That is what we’re seeking from national government, especially from IATF to support us on matters of measures we deem appropriate and to intervene and negotiate with the Malaysian government to suspend repatriation of Filipinos, undocumented Filipinos in Sabah," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We have a vast coastline which we can hardly protect so we need government support to bring in more assets. We have a vast sea, the Sulu Sea which extends even beyond the borders of Sabah and Sulu."

The governor added that the province is "able to control travel" as all travel documents are "personally signed" by him.

"This is for the purpose of ensuring that nobody gets in without clearance from us and they should be screened," he said.

"To some people here in the province of Sulu... traveling between the 2 territories is like traveling within one territory. It’s like Sabah and Sulu is one."