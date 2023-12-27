Members of the transport group MANIBELA stage a protest in Caloocan City on December 18, 2023, ahead of the franchise consolidation deadline required under the government's PUV Modernization Program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Transportation officials on Wednesday laid down measures to prevent a transportation crisis next year as the December 31, 2023 deadline for franchise consolidation looms.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said they are focused on making sure that come 2024, a sufficient number of public utility vehicles (PUVs) will continue to ply their routes for the sake of commuters.

Under the government’s PUV modernization program, the franchises of those who won’t be able to file for consolidation will be revoked by January 1.

The agencies said that “after December 31, 2023, all consolidated units will continue to operate on their existing routes and will be allowed to apply for special permits on routes without consolidation pursuant to LTFRB MC No. 2023-052.”



“LGUs (Local Government Units) will also assist the LTFRB and DOTr after the December 31, 2023 deadline in the implementation of PUVMP in their jurisdiction particularly ensuring the adequate supply of PUV services,” they added.

The DOTr and the LTFRB also pointed out that all major routes or thoroughfares in the National Capital Region (NCR) are being operated by consolidated transport groups.

It said that “secondary routes without consolidated entities will be served by other modes of public transport” like buses and tricycles.

Based on data from the LTFRB, only 11,405 or 27 percent of jeepneys in NCR have undergone consolidation as of December 12, 2023. Meanwhile, only 242 out of 840 or 28.8 percent of routes in NCR are being operated by consolidated transport entities.

But the government expects these numbers to continue to grow as more jeepney drivers and operators apply for consolidation with the LTFRB this week.

The LTFRB is set to release updated consolidation figures with respect to the nationwide consolidation efforts on December 29.

The transport regulator is also coordinating with LGUs for the next phase of the modernization program— route rationalization.

“LGUs will continue to assist LTFRB in planning the local routes according to the passenger demand and required PUV units,” they said in the statement.

