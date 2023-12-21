MANILA — Transport groups PISTON and Manibela continue to push back against the government's Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program, with only 10 days left to register for consolidation.



The two groups staged another joint transport strike on Thursday, which will continue until Friday and possibly until next week.



“Tuluy-tuloy tayong maglulunsad ng mga pagkilos para mapakinggan tayo ng pamahalaan,” said PISTON National President Mody Floranda during a protest action at the Monumento Circle in Caloocan City.



“Lalo’t ilang araw na lang, talagang nangangamba kami. Ang iniisip namin, wala nang pasko sa amin. Dito na kami mamasko sa kalsada,” echoed PISTON member Elmer Cordero.



The joint transport strike comes as PISTON waits for the Supreme Court to heed its petition to void the Department of Transportation’s Department Order No. 2017-011, which launched the PUV modernization program and mandated jeepney drivers and operators to consolidate their franchises under one cooperative or corporation.



PISTON, along with other commuter groups, also petitioned to have the high court nullify other issuances by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), particularly the cancellation of the franchises or provisional authorities of those who will not consolidate by December 31.



It also sought a temporary restraining order against the implementation of the consolidation deadline while the Supreme Court looked into their petition.



Floranda said the DOTr and LTFRB’s orders violate their constitutional right to freedom of association.



“Ito ay malinaw na paglabag sa Freedom of Association na kung saan ay dapat hindi tayo pinipilit, pinupwersa na pumasok sa isang andana na hindi naman natin kaya. Dapat yung usapin ng modernisasyon, voluntary. Hindi siya absoluto. Yung ginagawa ng DOTr and LTFRB, tayo ay inoobliga,” he asserted.



Floranda hopes the Supreme Court will act on their petition immediately and side with them. If not, he said they will keep conducting protest actions.



He added that some operators and drivers are even considering to continue operating next year even if they would be deemed colorum or unregistered.



“Ang katwiran ng mga operator, ay una, ligal yung kanilang prangkisa. Kaya kung sa usapin ng legality, hindi pwedeng imandato ng executive order yung mismong batas,” said Floranda.



Some jeepney drivers however have already given in to the government’s demands, like Marlon Daleon who joined a cooperative recently out of fear of losing his livelihood.



“Kasi kailangan nating mabuhay di ba? Kailangan nating makabiyahe para sa pamilya. Kumbaga kung ano yung gusto ng gobyerno, susunod na lang tayo,” said Daleon.



While many jeepneys continued to ply their routes, many passengers in different strike areas such as in a terminal near the Pasig City public market found it difficult to get a ride.



Commuter Angel Torres had to wait for half an hour with her sick nephews, whom she brought to a hospital in Pasig for a check-up.



“Sa ngayon po ang hirap sumakay. Dati hindi naman ganito. Katulad ngayon, walang dumidiretso ng Taytay. Nagda-dalawang sakay kami. Sabi ko nga pag inabutan kami ng ulan, yari pa kami,” she said.



According to PISTON, some 175,000 traditional jeepney units could get wiped out from roads by 2024 if the consolidation deadline pushes through, potentially displacing 900,000 jeepney drivers and operators nationwide.



“Pagtingin natin ay hindi ito bababa sa 900,000 na mga driver at operator na mawawalan ng kabuhayan pag pwinersa nila tayong tanggalan ng kabuhayan. Iba pa yung mga umaasa sa atin na auto supply, vulcanizing, andyan yung mga maliliit na karinderia,” he said.



Floranda warned of a transport crisis and higher fares, a claim that the government dismissed.



“Batay sa ilang datos na nakukuha natin, kapag nawala po ang traditional jeepney ay aabot ng P35 ang minimum na pamasahe at mula dyan ay meron pang P3 na succeeding. Apektado mismong ating mga mananakay at manggagawa. Paano nila pagkakasyahin yung kakarampot na sahod?” he said.



According to the government, about 70 percent of PUVs in the country have already consolidated, which led President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to decide not to extend the deadline, saying the minority should not cause delays affecting the majority.