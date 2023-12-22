Transport group asks Marcos to extend consolidation deadline

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Transport group Stop and Go Coalition on Friday said it was writing a letter to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. asking him to consider extending the deadline for franchise consolidation under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

"Narinig ko kasi yung pronouncement ni President BBM na, hindi na niya kailangang tingnan yung 30 percent kasi 70 percent na daw (ang nakapag-consolidate), ayon sa datos ng DOTr," said the group's president Zaldy Ping-ay.

"Eh siyempre kung titingnan naman natin dito sa aral ng ating Diyos, na dito sa Parable of the Lost Sheep, na hindi niya tiningnan yung 99 na masunurin o matawid, kundi yung isa. Napakahalaga na yung isa para mabuo," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Yun lang naman ang gusto naming ipaabot kay Pangulong BBM, para yung kanyang slogan na uniting the nation. So paano tayo magkakaroon ng unifying the nation kung may maiiwan?" he asked.

Marcos said the December 31 deadline for the consolidation of PUVs would no longer be extended.

Transport group Piston last week asked the Supreme Court to block the government’s PUV modernization program, particularly the revocation of franchises of those who will not register for consolidation by December 31.

Another transport group, Manibela, said it planned to file next week a petition for intervention before the Supreme Court in support of PISTON’s bid.