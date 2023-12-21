Manibela supports Piston's bid to halt consolidation deadline

Commuters wait in line for a ride at a public utility jeepney (PUJ) terminal in PhilCoa , Quezon City on November 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Transport group Manibela on Thursday said it plans to file next week a petition for intervention before the Supreme Court in support of PISTON’s bid to block the government’s Public Utility Vehicle modernization program, particularly the revocation of franchises of those who will not register for consolidation by December 31, 2023.



Manibela President Mar Valbuena said their legal team is just making sure their petition is aligned with that of PISTON’s.



“Kailangan naka-align kami ng argumento para hindi magkaroon ng kalituhan. Baka yun pa ang dahilan para hindi ito ilabas kaagad. Hopefully by pagbabalik after ng Christmas, mai-file na natin ito,” he said during the joint transport strike with PISTON at the Monumento Circle in Caloocan City.

Valbuena believes the move will make their case stronger.



“Kailangan nating sama-sama na mag-intervene para lumakas yung panawagan, lumakas yung laban at makuha natin yung katarungan at hustisya na yung ating hanapbuhay ay magpatuloy,” he said.



PISTON National President Mody Floranda, who joined Valbuena, invited other groups to show their support as well.



“Inaasahan natin na maraming association o mga local na association ang magfa-file sa Korte Suprema para ipanawagan yung pagbasura sa (Department of Transportation Department Order) 2017-011 at pagbasura dito sa deadline ng December 31, 2023,” he said.



Floranda also issued an appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Tayo mismo ay nananawagan kay BBM na harapin niya ang sektor ng transportasyon. Ang transportasyon ay hindi kalaban ng estado, ito ay katuwang, kaya kailangan harapin niya. At kailangan niyang ibasura ang maling mga policy at patakaran na patuloy na sumusupil sa karapatan ng mga driver at operator,” he said.



According to Floranda, Marcos has yet to invite them for talks regarding the modernization program.



Marcos earlier insisted that the consolidation deadline will no longer be extended since about 70 percent of PUVs in the country have already committed and have consolidated.



“Wala pang paabot sa atin na pakikipag-usap pero tayo ay hindi nagsasara ng pinto kung ito naman ay magreresolba doon sa pundamental na suliranin ng ating sektor,” he said.



DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista meanwhile said in a statement that they “will go with the wisdom of the President who decided to proceed with the PUV modernization.”

But he added they will also “abide by the decision of the Supreme Court.”



For today’s strike, Valbuena said they monitored about 30 strike centers in Metro Manila alone, claiming to have paralyzed 80 to 90 percent of the capital region’s public transportation system.



Police personnel and traffic enforcers in Caloocan and Pasig however said that the disruption in their areas was minimal and that they did not need to deploy rescue vehicles or free rides for passengers since not all jeepney drivers joined the strike.

