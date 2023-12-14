PISTON, LTFRB still split on vehicle modernization program

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Despite the two-hour meeting between PISTON and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Thursday afternoon, the transport strike will continue Friday.

Transport group PISTON started a two-day protest in Metro Manila Thursday, calling for the extension or scrapping of the consolidation provision under the Public Vehicle Modernization Program.

Some members of PISTON were invited inside the LTFRB headquarters to discuss their demands with officials.

However, PISTON's president Mody Floranda left the meeting looking unsatisfied with the two-hour discussion.

Floranda challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to issue an executive order to remove the deadline, emphasizing that the transport issue is not just about livelihood but also about serving the public.

“Yung sabi ni Chairman ikokonsulta niya kay (DOTr) Secretary Bautista at BBM kaya hinahamon namin si BBM na maglabas ng isang executive order na dapat tanggalin ang deadline kasi ang transport hindi lang usapin na manatili ang kabuhayan kundi manatili ang serbisyo ng mamamayan dahil kapag di tayo,” said Floranda.

PISTON is urging the government to extend or remove the deadline for public transport operators to form or join a consolidation, which is a requirement under the modernization program.

The group began their protest at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, with operators, drivers, and even their wives marching alongside more than thirty of their units to the LTFRB headquarters.

The LTFRB has moved on from the issue of the deadline and echoed the statement of Marcos Jr. that the deadline will remain.

There have been some slight changes in the modernization program.

The LTFRB approved the additional request for the rehabilitation of jeepneys and the use of the Tagalog language for LTFRB memorandum circulars.

They clarified that forming a cooperative is enough and there is no jeepney phase-out. The purchase of modernized jeepneys is not mandatory, and traditional jeepneys can still operate as long as they are roadworthy.

However, the deadline for consolidation remains.

“Tayo po ay umaasa na matapos po itong December 31, come January 1 hindi tayo magkakaroon ng transportation crisis dahil nakita po natin na ang major routes po natin ay major consolidators na at handa po ang LTFRB to issue special permits sa mga lugar na kukulangin ng serbisyo,” DOTr spokesperson TJ Batan said.

TRANSPORT CRISIS?

PISTON warned that there will be a transport crisis or shortage next year if the consolidation provision remains.

Floranda explained that if the government does not allow them to operate in January, the temporary permits held by the majority of public transport jeepneys and UVs will expire.

“Pag hindi tayo pinayagan ng gobyerno ng January ito yung sinasabi natin na kinakatakot natin na magkakaroon ng transport crisis sa bansa, halos majority ng ating public transport ng mga jeep at UV ay maeexpire ang temporary permit na kanilang hawak,” Floranda said.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) laid out scenarios of what the public transportation would look like next year as the modernization phase starts.

The agency said there will be no public transport crisis because of the modernization program. Those who have consolidated by yearend will be rationalized to routes based on the passenger demand.

Local government units meanwhile expressed willingness to offer free ride services in affected routes.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will also issue special permits for public utility vehicles to ply underserved routes, whether it be jeepneys, UV express, or buses.

“Yung special permit po kasi mayron pong prangkisa na covering point A to point B. Kung sakali po na halimbawa wala kang point B to point C ay kulang po ng operators dahil nga po hindi nag-consolidate ang mga operators don ay maaari pong mag-issue ng special permit extending po yung coverage ng point A to point B to point C. So ito po yan sa pamamaraan na rumesponde po ang ating LTFRB kung sakali po kulang po ng jeep come January 1,” Batan said.

The agency warned that those who fail to comply with the deadline will be considered out of line, colorum, or illegal operators next year.

The DOTr explained that consolidation is the first step in the modernization program, making it easier for jeepney operators to secure loans for purchasing new units, facilitating route rationalization based on passenger demands, implementing a fixed salary scheme for drivers, and purchasing vehicle parts in bulk at a cheaper price.

For PISTON, consolidation means additional costs and surrendering their hard-earned franchise. The group believes that the government should consider their concerns and find a solution that will not burden the operators and drivers.

