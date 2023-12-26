BFP to stay under full alert status nationwide until Jan. 1

A fire razes a residential area along Sisa Street in Barangay 495 in Manila on November 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Bureau of Fire Protection on Tuesday announced that they will stay under code red, or full alert status, nationwide until January 1, 2024 as it prepares for possible fire incidents during the New Year celebration.

"Lahat ay kailangang rumesponde in case na kailanganin ang ating serbisyo. Aala pong allowed na naka-leave ngayong panahon na ito, dahil kailangang full-force ang Bureau of Fire Protection," BFP Spokesperson F/Supt Annalee Atienza said in a televised briefing.

The BFP also continued to remind the public to be mindful of fire prevention measures.

Atienza says the BFP supports the Department of the Interior and Local Government memorandum encouraging local government units (LGUs) to ban the use of firecrackers in households, and instead hold their own designated fireworks displays in their localities.

"In case na mag-fireworks sa ating sariling area, siguraduhin na ito ay safe, malawak at gagawin ng adult. At ganun na rin, ang nakaantabay na balde ng tubig o buhangin. At mainam na rin po na mayroon tayong fire extinguishers sa ating tahanan," she said.

The BFP official also noted safer alternatives to using fireworks, such as pots and pans, videoke machines, and using car horns.

Meanwhile, as of January 1 to December 26, 2023, the BFP recorded a total of 15,679 fire incidents, which is 20% more than the over 12,000 fire incidents recorded last year. Atienza says the majority of the fires were caused by electrical ignition caused by arching, loose connection, and cigarette smoking.

"Majority sa mga sunog ay residential. Sa residential po, hindi sya sakop ng fire code, kung saan merong annual fire safety inspection," she explained. "Bagkus, only kapag ito ay nako-construct at bago i-occupy. But over time, nagdadagdag ng appliances, nagkakaroon ng panibagong miyembro ng pamilya, kumbaga ay lumalago ang household, ay nao-overlook ang mga linya ng kuryente kung angkop pa ba yung ating suplay, or capacity ng kuryente."

The BFP has also recorded 24 fire incidents caused by firecrackers from January 1 to December 26, 2023, lower than the 28 fire incidents recorded in the same period last year.

"Nitong dumaan ang December 24 hanggang ngayong araw, zero fire incidents po tayo pagdating sa firecrackers," she said. "Panatilihin na natin ito na zero fire incident hanggang pumasok ang 2024."

RELATED VIDEO