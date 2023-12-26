DOH reports 5 incidents of amputation following use of firecrackers

People rush to buy fireworks at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan a few days before new year’s eve, December 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Department of Health continues to report firecracker and firework-related injuries as the new year approaches.

According to its latest report, there have been 24 new injuries -- five of which had to undergo amputations.

The DOH points the blame on the use of both illegal and legal firecrackers.

"Dapat sisihin ang mga iligal na boga, blapla, five-star, at goodbye Philippines fireworks, at ang legal na whistle bomb. Magpaalam sa paggamit ng paputok sa bahay sa halip na magpaalam sa iyong mga daliri," said the department in a statement.

Since the DOH started counting last December 22, the total of fireworks-related injuries has climbed to 52.

The health department acknowledged the effort of the Philippine National Police in its continued effort to curb the use of firecrackers which put people at risk of injuries, and called on local officials to intensify efforts and discourage the public from using them.

"Patuloy tayong nananawagan sa ating mga mayor at barangay captain – muli, oras na po para mamuno. Ang aming mga Centers for Health Development ay nagpapatakbo ng tawag sa pagkilos na ito," the DOH said.

Instead of firecrackers, the DOH encourages alternative means of making loud noises to usher in the new year, including banging on drums, horns, and even kitchen utensils.



