MANILA — The chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday said he wanted a total ban on firecrackers that cause injuries during New Year celebrations.

Local government units should pass ordinances that will ban firecrackers in homes and other spaces, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said on the sidelines of the "LAB for All, Christmas for All" gift-giving event of various agencies.

He also urged local government units to sponsor community viewings of fireworks displays.

"Nananawagan ako sana ang mga LGU, magpasa ng gaya ng ginawa ng Davao at Quezon City, ng firecracker ban. Ibig sabihin 'yung mga pumuputok. Kasi nakita naman natin 'yung mga daliri napuputol, i-ban na natin totally 'yun," Abalos said.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order 28 banning fireworks in households or places of residence nationwide. Only community fireworks displays supervised by licensed individuals are allowed.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reminded the public that using fireworks in homes in Metro Manila is banned.

MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes said the Metro Manila Council passed a resolution prohibiting the use of firecrackers in homes and streets.

"Meron lamang designated areas kung saan pwedeng magpaputok, community 'yan at sponsored yan ng LGUs," Artes noted.

"Again nire-remind mga kababayan lalo na sa Metro Manila bawal magpaputok kahit sa tapat ng inyong mga bahay," he added.

The official said the Bureau of Fire Protection is ready to respond in case of fire due to firecrackers this holiday season.

The Department of Health has seen a constant reduction in firecracker-related injuries due to the limited ban on firecrackers imposed by the Duterte administration.