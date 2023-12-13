LIST: Firecrackers prohibited by law

People rush to buy fireworks at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan a few days before new year’s eve, December 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office on Wednesday released a list of prohibited firecrackers, weeks before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to PNP FEO, firecrackers should only have a maximum of 0.3 grams or 1/3 teaspoon of gunpowder. The fuse should also not be too short or too long.

The following firecrackers are prohibited:

Watusi

Poppop

Five star

Pla-pla

Piccolo

Giant bawang

Goodbye bading

Goodbye philippines

Atomic bomb

Super lolo

Hello colombia

Judas’ belt

Giant whistle bomb

Atomic triangle

Mother rocket

Goodbye Delima

Goodbye Napoles

Coke-in-can

Super Yolanda

Pillbox star

Kabasi

Hamas

Police Lt. Col. Al Abanales of PNP FEO also warned against the manufacture, sale, distribution and use of said firecrackers.

“Yung Firecrackers Law natin penalizes the illegal manufacture, sale, distribution and use of firecrackers. So pag nag-violate tayo doon, ang penalties ay around P20,000 to P30,000, and/or imprisonment of 6 months to 1 year or both upon the discretion of the court,” he said.

Other pyrotechnics like butterfly, fountain, luces, Roman candle, sparkles, trompillo and others are allowed.

Data from PNP FEO showed a decreasing trend in the number of firecracker-related injuries, as well as victims of stray bullets.

The highest number of firecracker-related injuries were recorded in 2014 at 997 cases. There were also 19 victims of stray bullets that year.

In 2013, 25 victims were hit by stray bullets, while 904 were injured due to firecrackers.

In 2022, there were 188 cases of firecracker-related injuries, and one victim of stray bullet.

In January 2023, there were 306 reported cases of firecracker-related injuries and one victim of stray bullet.

- report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

