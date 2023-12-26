Fireworks-related injuries jump to 52: DOH

Filipino doctors treat injured revelers at a hospital during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 1, 2023. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Philippines has tallied 52 cases of fireworks related injuries this holiday season, the Department of Health said on Tuesday, 6 days before New Year revelries.

Twenty-four of the cases were logged between Christmas Day and Dec. 26, 6 a.m., the DOH said.

Out of the total, 20 cases were tallied in Metro Manila, 6 in Central Luzon, and 5 in Soccsksargen, the agency said.

The patients were between 5 and 52 years old.

Five of the cases led to the amputation of mangled fingers and hands due to the use of illegal fireworks boga, plapla, five-star, and goodbye Philippines, and the legal whistle bomb, the DOH said.

"Say goodbye to fireworks use at home instead of saying goodbye to your fingers," the agency urged the public.

Filipinos typically usher in the New Year with noisemakers and fireworks supposedly to ward off bad luck and scare away evil spirits.

New Year festivities are expected to ramp up as merry-goers seek to make up for lost time due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last three to four years.

The interior department has urged local authorities to promote community fireworks displays and refrain from lighting up fireworks at home.