Firecracker prices may see slight increase before New Year: group

MANILA — Prices of firecrackers may see a slight increase in the days leading to the New Year, an industry group said Monday.

Lea Alapide, president of the Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association, said supplies of firecrackers are stable, leading to only a slight increase in prices.

"Puwede [tumaas] pero hindi na kagaya noon na mataas na mataas talaga 'yong adjustment. Ngayon nakikita namin na medyo maganda 'yong supplies ng dealers," she told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

(There may be an increase but the adjustment will not be as high as those in previous years. We see that dealers have good supplies now.)

For example, the price of a "Sawa" may climb to P650 to P700 from the current P550 to P600, Alapide said.

She noted that the "peak" days of buying firecrackers in Bocaue, Bulacan are from December 29 to 31.

"Sana pumunta [at bumili] na sila para hindi na magsiksikan sa dulo ng December," she appealed to buyers.

(We hope that they go and purchase fireworks early so it does not get crowded in stores at the end of December.)

Recently, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has proposed a total ban on firecrackers, blaming the explosive devices for causing injuries during New Year celebrations.