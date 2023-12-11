A Chinese Coast Guard vessel uses a water cannon on a BFAR ship during its resupply mission to the Panatag Shoal. ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Brave and more aggressive.



This is how the personnel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) described the latest aggression done by the Chinese Coast guard and Chinese maritime militia against the research vessels of BFAR, tasked to deliver the fuel subsidy and Noche Buena packs to the fishermen at Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal on Saturday.



For the spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, this is one of the most aggressive moves of the Chinese Coast Guard and the Chinese maritime militia against the Philippines civilian agency, a first in the history.



“This is the first time that we were able to document that they used water cannon for 8 times. Compared before, never naman tayong nakarinig ng walong beses tayong na-water cannon. Secondly the water cannon that hit one of the BFAR vessels really had resulted to a slight damage dun sa equipment ng barko na ito. So we can say na ito medyo mas kumbaga tumaas yung aggressiveness ng china,” Tarriela said.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons at BFAR vessels, eight times, three of which directly hit the BFAR vessels. It caused damage to the navigation system of BRP Datu Bankaw.



Aside from water cannon, Chinese maritime militia also initiated dangerous maneuvers against the BFAR vessels, which resulted in a slight collision with BRP Datu Bankaw.

It happened 2: 30 Saturday afternoon, which damaged the railings of BRP Datu Bankaw.



The BFAR personnel even tried to put running fenders to prevent further damage. At around 5:00 pm the Chinese maritime militia executed another dangerous maneuvers damaging the star board side hull of Datu Bankaw.



“Hindi naman po naapektuhan ang operation pero delikado po ang pagbanggang yun kasi maari pong mabutas ang barko natin na maaari pong ikalubog,” BFAR personnel said.



The Philippine Coast Guard recorded 15 dangerous maneuvers done by Chinese maritime militia.

It also used long range acoustic device and rigid hull inflatable boats to drive away the fishermen.



“This time around nag launch sila ng rigid hull inflatable boats nila and to the point na pinapaalis nila ang mga ito,” Tarriela added.



The Chinese Coast Guard also deployed floating barriers at the entrance of Bajo de Masinloc.



Commodore Tarriela, however, declined to give a comment.



"As of this time yes, the barrier is still in Bajo de Masinloc," he said.



Meanwhile, despite the harassment last Saturday, the mission continued Sunday. But it was conducted 20 nautical miles away from Bajo de Masinloc to avoid possible harassment of Chinese coast guard and Chinese maritime militia.

Despite the rough waters, the fishermen still took advantage of the aid. One of them was Jomari Rivara from Zambales.

He said the harassment is no longer new to them as they were victims too.



“Ang mga Intsik na yan, parating pinapahirapan ang mga mandaragat,” Jomari said.

Fisherman Emir Anota also shared the same experience.



“Noong nakaraang araw, nangisda kami doon, hinabol kami palabas dahil ayaw na ata nila pangisdaan ang bukana doon,” he said.



Around 70 fishermen received Noche Buena packs and other necessities while forty fishing boat operators were given diesel.



Meanwhile, Tarriela said they cannot tell yet if China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea would further escalate.



"I don't want to be very pessimistic about it and we don’t know the threshold kung ano ang malala at kung lalala pa ba," Tarriela said.

"But definitely, the more we expose this kind of aggressive behavior of China, it has a certain impact not just for Filipinos to be aware of what is really happening," he added.

"But more countries now are expressing support to the Philippine government and also criticizing the aggressive behavior of China."



Tarriela said the Philippine Coast Guard has planned to do regular patrolling at the West Philippine Sea especially at Bajo de Masinloc for them to strategically deploy their vessels, especially when BFAR is doing a humanitarian and support mission to the fisherfolk.



