MANILA -- The civilian-led convoy that was supposed to bring gifts and donations to Philippine troops and residents in the West Philippine Sea is headed back to El Nido, Palawan.

The "Atin Ito" coalition announced on Sunday afternoon that they are headed back to El Nido as they are "erring on the side of caution" after being shadowed by Chinese vessels.

"Atin Ito, in consultation with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), agreed to return to El Nido, Palawan after the constant shadowing of four Chinese vessels, comprised of two Chinese Navy ships, one Chinese Coast Guard vessel, and one Chinese cargo ship," the coalition said in a statement.

BREAKING: The Atin To Mission will now head back to El Nido, Palawan. Further details to be announced. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/mgKE8HDOo4 — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) December 10, 2023

Their primary vessel, the MV Kapitan Oca, was shadowed by Chinese vessels starting 3:40 p.m., south of Kayumanggi Bank.

The convoy had started its journey to areas in the West Philippine Sea on Friday, with some 40 volunteers from the Atin 'To coalition joining the first leg of the expedition from Manila to Palawan.

They planned to sail near Ayungin Shoal, where BRP Sierra Madre is grounded, but will head to Pag-asa Island to visit troops and residents there. According to the National Security Council, the convoy will turn over donations to troops and residents in the Pag-asa Island, which will then be delivered to the BRP Sierra Madre in the next rotation and resupply mission.



