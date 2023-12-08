Home  >  News

'Atin Ito' coalition kicks off West PH Sea journey

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2023 12:54 AM

A civilian-led convoy that will bring gifts and donations for Christmas began its journey to areas in the West Philippine Sea on Friday. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2023
