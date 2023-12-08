Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A civilian-led convoy that will bring gifts and donations for Christmas began its journey to areas in the West Philippine Sea on Friday.

Some 40 volunteers from the Atin 'To coalition joined the first leg of the Christmas expedition from Manila to Palawan on board the MV Kapitan Oca, which would serve as the convoy's mothership.

ABS-CBN News was the only media organization on board the ship so far, but more volunteers, fishers, and journalists are expected to join the expedition once it reaches El Nido.

Fishermen from Bataan said they joined the mission as part of efforts to assert the country's rights in the face of Chinese presence in the West Philippine Sea.

The convoy will sail near Ayungin Shoal, where BRP Sierra Madre is grounded, but will head to Pag-asa Island to visit troops and residents there, the National Security Council earlier said.

Resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre by civilian boats escorted by Philippine Coast Guard ships have been met with Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels that have used blocking maneuvers and water cannons to deter the Filipino vessels.

