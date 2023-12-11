WPS task force 'vehemently condemns' China's acts, disinformation

Watch more on iWantTFC

The National Security Council (NSC) said the country's task force for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) "vehemently condemns" the "serious escalations" by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and its maritime militia against Filipino vessels in the long-disputed area.

NSC Assistant Dir. Gen. Jonathan Malaya added that apart from China's use of water cannons and deliberate ramming, it also used disinformation in dealing with the matter.

"China's claim that the small and wooden Unaizah Mae 1 intentionally rammed a CCG vessel is the height of disinformation," Malaya said, adding this would be like claiming a tricycle would ram a bus.

Moreover, the official said that the task force is "gravely concerned" over Beijing's disinformation campaign, including claims that the US is involved in the resupply missions.

He said China should exercise caution "in making accusations without proof." (Thumbnail from Jay Tarriela's X account)