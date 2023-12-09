PH slams Chinese water cannon, LRAD attacks on BFAR vessels

A Chinese Coast Guard ship attacks BFAR vessels with water cannon during a resupply mission for fishermen near Bajo de Masinloc. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

The government National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTFWPS) condemned the aggressive actions carried out by the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia against three Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels conducting a supply mission for over Filipino fishing vessels near Bajo De Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday.

According to reports, the Chinese Coast Guard used water cannons on BFAR vessels Datu Sanday, Datu Bankaw, and Datu Tamblot that were providing oil subsidy and grocery packs to Filipino fishermen.

Chinese militia vessels were also reported to have engaged in dangerous maneuvers and used long-range acoustic devices (LRADs) against the BFAR vessels – causing severe "temporary discomfort and incapacitation to some Filipino crew."

The firing of water cannons also damaged Datu Tamblot’s communication and navigation equipment.

The task force also condemned China's deployment of boats to drive away Filipino fishermen waiting for the distribution of fuel subsidies and food supplies from the BFAR ships.

Filipino fishermen also reported that the Chinese Coast Guard again installed a floating barrier at the southeast entrance of Bajo De Masinloc, blocking the BFAR vessels from accessing the entrance of the shoal.

"We stress that Bajo de Masinloc is a high-tide feature with territorial sea, per the 2016 Arbitral Award. It forms an integral part of the Philippine national territory under the Constitution," said the task force.

"The Philippines exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the shoal and its territorial sea. The 2016 Arbitral Award has also clarified that Filipinos have traditional fishing rights in the water of Bajo de Masinloc protected by international law," it added.

"China’s illegal exercise of maritime law enforcement powers, interference with Philippine vessels, harassment and intimidation of Filipino fisherfolk, or any other activity that infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereignty and jurisdiction in Bajo de Masinloc are violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS and the Arbitral Award," the government task force said.

"We firmly insist that these Chinese vessels leave Bajo de Masinloc immediately."

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson echoed the statement of the Philippine government task force.



"We condemn PRC's aggressive, illegal actions against PH BFAR vessels lawfully operating in the PH EEZ (exclusive economic zone)," Carlson said in a statement posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

"This PRC behavior violates international law and endangers lives and livelihoods. We stand with our Philippine #FriendsPartnersAllies in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific."

