Chinese Maritime Militia Vessels spotted in Julian Felipe Reef

PCG raises concern on presence of Chinese Militia Vessels in Julian Felipe Reef

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

This photo issued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels swarming the area of Julian Felipe Reef taken December 2, 2023. The PCG raised concerns on the presence of at least 135 CMMs that began swarming in the area on November 13. Julian Felipe Reef, located 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan, is a low tide elevation within the territorial sea of key high tide features in the Kalayaan Island Group, including Chigua Reef, over which the Republic of the Philippines has sovereignty.